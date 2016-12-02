He thought the gun was a toy. But now his older sister is dead.

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success