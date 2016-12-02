One Grinch sent a Christmas parade float up in flames with a flick of the wrist

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill