How to spot fake news – and stop it from spreading

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

0:52 Leaning San Francisco tower seen sinking from space

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial