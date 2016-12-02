After Pearl Harbor, this mail plane had a new mission: Find the attackers

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics Pause

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success