Attorney general issues video appeal over pipeline protests

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has issued a video statement just days before a federal deadline, calling on all parties in the Dakota Access oil pipeline dispute to avoid violence.
Her video, released Friday evening, doesn't refer to a government order for protesters to leave federal land by Monday. Authorities have said they won't physically enforce that order.
Lynch says the Justice Department is trying to open lines of communications between law enforcement and protesters. She says that's included the "active engagement" of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the "deployment of conciliators from the Community Relations Service to North Dakota."
Demonstrators insist they'll stay for as long as it takes to divert the pipeline, which the Standing Rock Sioux tribe believes threatens sacred sites and its drinking water.
