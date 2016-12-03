Missing wife, daughters of Gatlinburg man believed to be dead in fire, family says

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home' Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor

0:55 Video: Winthrop's Anders Broman hits game-winner with 3 seconds left in OT

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'