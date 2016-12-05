2 men charged in stabbing as fight breaks out at KKK meeting

Two men have been arrested and charged in a stabbing at a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday, including the founder of the Loyal White Knights.
Deputies found Richard Dillon, 47, of Molsberger Place, Ind., in the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office lobby with stab wounds to his upper chest, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Dillon was taken to Danville Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Dillon told deputies he was at 2634 U.S. Highway 158 East in Yanceyville, the county seat of Caswell County, where a KKK meeting was being held, when a fight began between him and the two suspects – Christopher Eugene Barker and William Ernest Hagen — the release said. Dillon said he was stabbed multiple times during the fight. Yanceyville is about 70 miles from Raleigh, north of Burlington.
Barker has identified himself to many media organizations as the founder or “Imperial Wizard” of a Klan group called the Loyal White Knights.
Deputies arrested Hagen, 50, of North Cedar Street, Orange County, Calif., and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Deputies also charged Barker, 37, of U.S. Highway 158 East in Yanceyville, with felony aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release said.
Hagen was being held under a $350,000 secured bond, and Barker was being held under a $200,000 secured bond. Both suspects were scheduled to have a first court appearance in Caswell County District Court on Dec. 7.
The Caswell County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by the State Highway Patrol, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The KKK showed up unannounced in Roxboro late Saturday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory with a quick parade of vehicles, but thousands of Klan opponents rallied all day throughout the state.
Members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK were expected to gather in Pelham, just south of the Virginia state line in Caswell County. The group didn’t show, but a caravan of about 30 protesters, many from Durham, arrived before 9 a.m. at Pelham United Methodist Church. Other protesters joined them, swelling to more than 100 by afternoon.
Comments