Toddler with big smile, Down syndrome begins modeling career

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement Pause

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22