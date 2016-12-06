Official: Refrigerator potential source of deadly fire

Judy Hough, left, and her husband Brian, center, hold a picture of their son Travis, who died in a warehouse fire, during a vigil at Lake Merritt on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Family members and friends are being notified as firefighters continue a painstaking search for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
Tex Allen, facing camera, offers hugs for mourners during a vigil in memory of victims of a warehouse fire at Lake Merritt on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Family members and friends are being notified as firefighters continue a painstaking search for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
Relatives of Travis Hough, including cousin Jessica McDonald, second form right, and her partner Gero Zimmermann, at left, hold candles during a vigil in memory of victims of a warehouse fire at Lake Merritt on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Family members and friends are being notified as firefighters continue a painstaking search for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
This photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday, Dec. 5, with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
This undated photo provided by Devin Askounis shows Ben Runnels and Nicole Renae Siegrist, also known as "Denalda," in Oakland, Calif. Both died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that started in Oakland on Dec. 2, 2016.
This June 24, 2016 photo provided by Brendan Dreaper shows, from left, Travis Hough, Ben Runnels, and Nicole Renae Siegrist, also known as "Denalda," at Hough's Oakland, Calif., home. Hough, Runnels and Siegrist all died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire that started in Oakland on Dec. 2, 2016.
People visit a makeshift memorial near the site of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
This March 12, 2015 booking photo provided by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Derick Ion Almena. Almena is an operator of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, in which dozens of people died in a fire that started Dec. 2, 2016. Spokeswoman Tawnee Lightfoot says Almena was stopped for driving with expired registration and, after a consensual search, two license plates from Oakland-area stolen cars were found. The charges apparently were not pursued.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, center, is flanked by emergency personnel during a press conference near the site of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
This still frame from exclusive video provided by San Francisco TV station KGO-TV, made late Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, shows Derick Ion Almena, right, and Micah Allison, the couple who operated the Ghost Ship warehouse where dozens have died in a fire, at the Oakland, Calif., Marriott Hotel. When a KGO reporter asked if he had anything to say to the families of those who were killed, Almena said: "They're my children. They're my friends, they're my family, they're my loves, they're my future. What else do I have to say?"
Mourners embrace near the site of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
Alameda County Sheriff J.D. Nelson holds an aerial picture of a warehouse fire near the site Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
A crowd holds candles during a vigil in memory of victims of a warehouse fire at Lake Merritt on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Family members and friends are being notified as firefighters continue a painstaking search for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
Judy Hough, left, holds a picture of her son Travis who died in a warehouse fire during a vigil at Lake Merritt on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Family members and friends are being notified as firefighters continue a painstaking search for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
Candles, photos and flowers are placed at a makeshift memorial near the site of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
Candles, photos and flowers are place at a makeshift memorial near the site of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
Alameda County Sheriff Coroner Gregory Ahern and Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Darin White show an aerial view of a warehouse fire Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones.
