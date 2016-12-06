National

December 6, 2016 8:27 AM

NYC mayor blames Trump, hate speech for rise in hate crimes

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes president-elect Donald Trump is to blame for a 35-percent increase in hate crime incidents over the past year in New York City.

The Democratic mayor made the comments at a news conference called Monday in response to threats made against a Muslim New York Police Department officer while she was with her teenage son in Brooklyn over the weekend.

De Blasio spoke out against the attack on Officer Aml Elsokary (ah-MEHL' el-soh-KAHR'-ee) and said Trump used hate speech during his campaign. The mayor urged Trump to be more proactive in discouraging hate crimes.

A total of 43 incidents have been deemed possible hate crimes by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force since Trump was elected president a month ago. That figure is more than double the amount of cases reported during the same period last year.

