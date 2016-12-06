Next for NC Gov. McCrory, who lost his re-election bid: A meeting with Trump

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Pause

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes