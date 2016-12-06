U.S. use of torture ‘never going to happen’ again, key lawmaker says

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper Pause

1:59 Trump's White House

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor