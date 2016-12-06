‘Never forget’ takes on urgency as Pearl Harbor survivors dwindle

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Pause

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

2:40 Trailer: Snowden

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success