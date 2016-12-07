At long last, residents of an Indiana town will be able to play pinball legally

1:43 Lending a hand: York County Good Folks aims to do good things Pause

0:33 SC troopers push stranded motorist out of Rock Hill traffic

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting