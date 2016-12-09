'I'm having a ball being alive': At 91, he still enjoys rolling carts, bringing smiles

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries' Pause

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

0:36 Dylann Roof enters church wearing fanny pack holster

0:45 Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week