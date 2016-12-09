'Are you cold? Take one': Taco shop pays it forward with free coat rack out front

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:51 Christmas trees donated to Rock Hill shelters with homeless children

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade