'Are you cold? Take one': Taco shop pays it forward with free coat rack out front

The sign on the coat rack outside of The Taco Stop in Dallas asks two straightforward questions.
“Are you cold? Take one. Do you want to help? Leave one.”
Owner Emilia Flores picked up the idea from her native Mexico and started it last year at her restaurant on Irving Boulevard, according to WFAA-TV.
The coat rack was popular Thursday, as temperatures dipped into the low 30s.
Thomas and Jacki Brewer drove over from Richardson to donate coats. A few minutes later a construction worker picked one of the Brewer’s coats and it fit perfectly.
“Today is my birthday,” Jacki Brewer told WFAA. “And I said this is what I want to do for my birthday, do something for somebody else.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments