‘To age is a sin’: In blunt speech, Madonna confronts bias

Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

Christmas trees donated to Rock Hill shelters with homeless children

Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:35