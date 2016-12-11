A Pokémon Go present is on the way, and it’s way bigger than a Pidgey

2:01 Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show Pause

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

0:50 Dozens killed in Oakland warehouse fire

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

0:45 Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department