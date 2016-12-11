A Pokémon Go present is on the way, and it’s way bigger than a Pidgey

The maker of Pokémon Go is planning something big to fend off cold weather and boredom with the game, and that holiday gift could arrive as early as Monday.
Niantic Labs has a big announcement coming Monday, when it plans to detail new Pokémon coming into the game, probably from Generation 2 and in the vicinity of 100 new creatures.
Here’s a little player’s guide to get you warmed up.
“We’re excited for December because we have a few new experiences and in-game events planned for you before wrapping up the year,” Niantic says on its website.
“While we cannot share all the details yet, keep an eye out on our social media channels on December 12th for details about the first addition of more Pokémon into Pokémon GO.”
Overland Park, Kan.-based Sprint on Wednesday announced a partnership with Niantic in a bid to pull fans of the popular location-based game into more than 10,500 of its stores in the United States.
Beginning Monday, Pokémon Go players can go to Sprint, Boost, and Sprint at RadioShack locations to recharge phones, get data plans, collect in-game items, including Poké balls and eggs, and battle with their favorite characters.
Niantic also announced a partnership with Starbucks.
In its holiday promotion, the game will double the amount of XP you receive for catching and evolving the creatures or defeating them at the gym.
In addition to the new Pokémon, new holiday getups, Pokémon gender and sparkly Pokémon are said to be on the way.
Some players are hoping legendary Pokémon such as Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo are finally released into the game, and there is also speculation about the introduction of player vs. player battles and trading.
