Brunswick County, N.C., girl missing since 2011 found alive and well in Ohio

A Brunswick County girl missing since May 5, 2011, has been found alive and well in Ohio, according to a report by the Wilmington Star News and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachel Natacha Owens was 15 when she disappeared after getting off her school bus at South Brunswick High School in Boiling Springs and getting into a car.
The FBI Charlotte Field Office had received information that Owens may have been in Ohio, and assisted in the case.
The release said there was no foul play in Rachel’s disappearance and no charges would be pursued at this time. It said Owens left and remained away on her own will, even assuming a fake identitiy and date of birth to keep her whereabouts concealed.
