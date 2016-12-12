Obama takes steps to preserve Senate’s CIA torture report

Students audition for world champion drum corp in Fort Mill

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

Video: highlights from South Pointe's 2 OT win in Upper State football final

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

2:09