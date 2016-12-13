Overland Park foster mom writes about the toothbrush left behind, and thousands cry with her

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

Video: Florence Morning News sports reporter talks about Hartsville football

Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

1:26