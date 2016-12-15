10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday.
1. TRAUMATIZED SURVIVORS OF ALEPPO BOMBARDMENT EVACUATE
A smiling President Bashar Assad called it a historic event comparable to the birth of Christ and the revelation of the Quran, while a U.N. official described it as "a black chapter in the history of international relations."
2. DYLANN ROOF CONVICTED IN SLAUGHTER OF NINE BLACK CHURCH MEMBERS
The same federal jury that found Roof guilty of all 33 counts will reconvene next month to hear more testimony and weigh whether to sentence him to death.
3. OBAMA ADMINISTRATION SUGGESTS PUTIN PERSONALLY AUTHORIZED HACKING
The White House also assailed President-elect Donald Trump, saying he must have known of Russia's interference in the presidential elections.
4. WHY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS UNLIKELY TO UPEND TRUMP PRESIDENCY
AP interviews with more than 330 electors from both parties found little appetite for a revolt.
5. TRACES OF EXPLOSIVES FOUND ON VICTIMS OF EGYPTAIR FLIGHT FROM PARIS
The finding could deal another major blow to the country's vital tourism sector.
6. WHAT MEASURES FACEBOOK IS TAKING TO FIGHT FAKE NEWS
The social media network will focus on the "worst of the worst" offenders and partner with outside fact-checkers including The Associated Press.
7. EX-MILWAUKEE OFFICER CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF BLACK MAN
Prosecutors alleged that the man, Sylville Smith, had thrown his gun away and was unarmed when Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown fired the fatal shot.
8. WHY TEXAS IS NO LONGER THE NATION'S LEADER IN EXECUTIONS
The change is because of growing legal and public hesitance to impose the ultimate punishment, according to the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.
9. SCIENTISTS FIND GLOBAL WARMING PLAYED ROLE IN 24 WEIRD WEATHER CASES
The events last year included 11 cases of high heat, unusual winter sunshine in the United Kingdom, Alaskan wildfires and odd "sunny day" flooding in Miami, according to an annual report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
10. COLORFUL NBA REPORTER CRAIG SAGER DIES AT 65
The man known as much for his outrageous wardrobe as his relationships with the NBA's elite succumbed to cancer after a 2-year battle.
Comments