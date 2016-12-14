Report: City booked $629 hotel rooms for homeless people

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

0:58 'One of the best Christmases they've ever had' for Rock Hill kids

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor