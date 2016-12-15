Georgia slips to 41st in ranking of states by health

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

2:42 Trump's White House

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade