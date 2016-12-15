A Trump supporter apologizes in court and hugs the protester he punched at a rally

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

2:02 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site