Kansas’ Kris Kobach heads back to Trump Tower

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer Pause

0:54 Video: Jerry Howard grateful to his teammates for attending father's funeral

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally