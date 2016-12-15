Border Patrol agent charged with bribery for running drugs

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with bribery in San Diego for allegedly accepting $10,000 to deliver backpacks of what he believed to be smuggled methamphetamine and cocaine that were dropped along the border fence with Mexico.
A federal complaint filed Thursday says 36-year-old Noe Lopez collected $3,000 from a confidential government source last week for picking up 6 pounds of fake methamphetamine while on duty. Two days later, he allegedly accepted $7,000 for retrieving 7 kilograms of phony cocaine.
The FBI says Lopez is due in court Tuesday to determine if he eligible for bail. The court docket does not list an attorney for him.
The Border Patrol says Lopez is on unpaid leave. He has worked at the agency for 10 years.
