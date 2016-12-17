How a repeal of Obamacare could affect you even if you have employer health insurance

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video Pause

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:58 Rock Hill neighborhood holds 'friendly' holiday lights competition

5:35 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview South Pointe-Hartsville 4A title game

1:21 Local teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

2:52 Making peppermint candy

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade