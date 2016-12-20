If you were warmer this summer, you might be more likely to believe in climate change

3:29 Mother talks about losing son Pause

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but Miami-Dade County says it has to come down

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade