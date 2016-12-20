More pregnant women use pot for morning sickness, study finds. That raises concerns.

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy Pause

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor