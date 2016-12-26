Donors flood home with gifts after mom makes desperate Christmas plea on Craigslist

Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

LOVING - official trailer

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:22