Japanese prime minister lays wreaths at Hawaii cemeteries

Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
The plane of Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
The plane of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second from right, and Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda, right, bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision.
With Yasushi Misawa, Japanese Consul General of Hawaii, left, and Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, right, show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision of the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Abe plans to visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and delegation bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 deadly collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, center, shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Ehime Maru Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, lays a wreath at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.
From left, Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, and Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 deadly collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Abe plans to visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama Tuesday.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, third from left, greets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
U.S. Adm. Harry Harris, United States Pacific Command, left, and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, watch Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. 2016 marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
In this Sept. 12, 1951 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, left, shakes hands with Adm. Arthur Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, at Radford's headquarters overlooking Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Yoshida made the stop in Hawaii as he was traveling back to Japan from the San Francisco conference that restored Japan's sovereignty. Yoshida is best remembered for signing the San Francisco peace treaty with the U.S. and others in 1951, allowing Japan back into international society after its war defeat. His Pearl Harbor visit, which he made on his way home from San Francisco, was largely eclipsed by the historic treaty.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1951, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, center right, accompanied by his daughter, Kazuko, center left, is greeted by Adm. Arthur Radford, left, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Joseph R. Farrington, who serves as a delegate of the U.S. Congress for the Territory of Hawaii, during an arrival ceremony for Yoshida in Honolulu, Hawaii. Yoshida is best remembered for signing the San Francisco peace treaty with the U.S. and others in 1951, allowing Japan back into international society after its war defeat. His Pearl Harbor visit, which he made on his way home from San Francisco, was largely eclipsed by the historic treaty.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. He stood for a moment of silence after the wreath laying.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, third from left, greets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
U.S. Adm. Harry Harris, United States Pacific Command, left, and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, watch Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.
