AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:53