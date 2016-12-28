Trump expands inner circle with new security official, envoy

Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer

Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09