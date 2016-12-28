National

December 28, 2016 7:52 PM

Charges dropped against Missouri quadruple homicide suspect

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Prosecutors have dismissed four first-degree murder charges against a Missouri man less than two weeks before his trial had been scheduled to begin.

But the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2hoX7FC ) reports that prosecutors anticipate refiling charges against 49-year-old Scott Goodwin-Bey of Springfield after additional testing is complete.

Chief assistant Greene County prosecutor Todd Myers says a recent ballistic evidence ruling led to the charges being dismissed Tuesday.

The killings happened in November 2014 at an Economy Inn in Springfield. Court documents filed earlier allege that Goodwin-Bey believed the victims had told police about his drug use. Three victims died at the scene and the fourth died several days later.

Goodwin-Bey was convicted of a federal gun charge in October and will remain in custody.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

View more video

Nation & World Videos