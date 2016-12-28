Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Social media reacted with utter shock Wednesday night at the news that Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds had died — just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
Gabrielle Union summed up the overwhelming outpouring of disbelief at the loss of the mother-daughter duo in one tweet.
Checks twitter... logs back off— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 29, 2016
Celebrities rushed to say goodbye to Reynolds, “Hollywood royalty,” tweeted William Shatner.
Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016
It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016
I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016
I can't take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry.— christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 29, 2016
There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.We will always speak your nameLove you, Debbie Allen— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016
Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016
Movie fans shared their own remembrances by posting photos, memes and video clips of the legendary Reynolds that showcased her as a dancer, actress, activist and mother.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/QC4BE35AHk— History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. (1950s) pic.twitter.com/4bwDV0QxdV— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2016
Rest In Peace Debbie Reynolds, you will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/4CFBvQ4Wnw— Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) December 29, 2016
R.I.P Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds My thoughts are with their family pic.twitter.com/fHMAnskP1A— High School Problems (@ComedyOrTruth) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds headlining an AIDS benefit in 1983, two years before President Reagan finally discussed the disease publicly. pic.twitter.com/NkeFHlMUZ0— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 29, 2016
Carrie Fisher watches her mom, Debbie Reynolds, on stage at the riviera hotel in las vegas (1963). Rest in peace to both of them pic.twitter.com/152hmac92X— History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) December 29, 2016
