Tennessee: 1st guilty plea of 16 indicted in gang crackdown

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away Pause

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

0:45 1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study