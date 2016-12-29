Is your state getting more crowded?

Recently released U.S. Census estimates show western states such as Washington, Nevada and Idaho, and southern states such as Florida, Texas and the Carolinas, are among the country’s fastest growing.
According to the estimates, the nation’s 10 fastest-growing states are:
1. Utah (2.03 percent)
2. Nevada (1.95)
3. Idaho (1.83)
4. Florida (1.82)
5. Washington (1.78)
6. Oregon (1.71)
7. Colorado (1.68)
8. Arizona (1.66)
9. Texas (1.58)
10. South Carolina (1.35)
How did your state do? Click on the map below for more information.
