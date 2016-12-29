They didn't know who he was. But they knew what he was, and that was enough.

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu

0:45 1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study

0:09 Meteor captured on video of Plattsburgh Police Department dashcam