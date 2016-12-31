State trooper responding to abuse violation is shot dead

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:32 Osiris-Rex: Chasing Asteroid Bennu