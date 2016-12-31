National

WSJ: Reporter detained in Turkey for nearly 3 days released

The Wall Street Journal says one of its reporters was detained in Turkey for nearly three days before authorities allowed him to leave the country.

Editor Gerard Baker says in a statement Saturday that national security reporter Dion Nissenbaum was prohibited from calling his family, editors or a lawyer while in custody.

A newspaper spokesman says Nissenbaum's detention was likely related to Turkey's ban on reporting Islamic State terror group videos. He wouldn't comment further.

A top Turkish official recently warned journalists against sharing a video that allegedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. The Turkish Consulate General in New York hasn't returned messages seeking comment.

A State Department spokesman says officials are aware of Nissenbaum's case but couldn't discuss it.

Nissenbaum tells The Journal he was treated well while detained.

