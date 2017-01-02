Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

2:16 Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages