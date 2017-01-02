Billie Lourd thanks fans for support after deaths of mom Fisher, grandma Reynolds

Actress Billie Lourd, whose mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds died on consecutive days in late December, posted a message on Instagram on Monday, her first public comment since the deaths of her family members.
“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me,” wrote Lourd, a 24-year-old actress who stars in “Scream Queens.”
She posted the message along with an old photo of her as a child with Fisher and Reynolds.
Fisher, 60, was an actress and author, best known for her work as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies. Fisher died on Dec. 27, a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
One day after Fisher, her daughter, died, the 84-year-old Reynolds died in Los Angeles. Her son Todd Fisher — Carrie’s brother — said the stress of his sister’s death was too much for his mother, who had a long and distinguished acting career. She is best known for her breakout role in “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Lourd also had a role in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with her mother. Lourd is set to appear in two movies in 2017, including “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which recently wrapped up shooting in London and “Billionaire Boys Club.”
