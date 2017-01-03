The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney general nominee

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:33 First Baby of 2017