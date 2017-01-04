10 Things to Know for Today

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained