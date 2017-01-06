Thousands stranded at airport: 'You feel so vulnerable'

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

0:37 Bethel Firefighters sworn in

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away