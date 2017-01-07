National

January 7, 2017 3:36 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of an American motorbike racer in the third stage of the Dakar Rally; people stealing fuel from a gas station in Mexico following an increase in fuel prices; and mourners carrying the coffin of a victim of the deadly New Year's Day attack on a nightclub in Istanbul.

---

This gallery contains photos published Jan. 2-7, 2017.

