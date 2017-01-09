Europe's deep freeze causes deaths, disrupts traffic

2:01 Lake Wylie man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience Pause

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:26 State health departments have trouble competing with private sector

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained