AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Things to know about Trump's Cabinet confirmation hearings
Under the U.S. Constitution, the Senate has sole authority to confirm a president's nominee to serve in the Cabinet. And while President-elect Donald Trump can't officially nominate anyone until he becomes president on Jan. 20, the Senate is getting an early start this week on his choices for several top jobs in his administration.
The action began Tuesday with Trump's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, a longtime senator from Alabama, and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, named by Trump to head the Department of Homeland Security.
By holding hearings before Inauguration Day, the Senate can move quickly once Trump takes the oath of office and formally submits his Cabinet nominees for approval.
Republicans have a narrow majority in the Senate, meaning the hearings are unlikely to make or break nominations. Most, if not all, will go through.
But the hearings offer senators an opportunity to explore the backgrounds of Trump's team and plans for the agencies they will soon lead. For Democrats, the hearings offer a high-profile stage to challenge Trump's proposals.
---
I'd stand up to Trump as AG, Sessions tells senators
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions fervently rejected "damnably false" accusations of past racist comments Tuesday as he challenged Democratic concerns about the civil rights commitment he would bring as Donald Trump's attorney general. He vowed at his confirmation hearing to stay independent from the White House and stand up to Trump when necessary.
Sessions laid out a sharply conservative vision for the Justice Department he would oversee, pledging to crack down on illegal immigration, gun violence and the "scourge of radical Islamic terrorism" and to keep open the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.
But he also distanced himself from some of Trump's public pronouncements.
He said waterboarding, a now-banned harsh interrogation technique that Trump has at times expressed support for, was "absolutely improper and illegal."
Though he said he would prosecute immigrants who repeatedly enter the country illegally and criticized as constitutionally "questionable" an executive action by President Barack Obama that shielded certain immigrants from deportation, he said he did "not support the idea that Muslims, as a religious group, should be denied admission to the United States."
---
10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. TRUMP'S PICK FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL PUSHES BACK AT CRITICS
At his confirmation hearing, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions fervently rejects accusations of past racist comments as "damnably false."
2. UNREPENTANT DYLANN ROOF SENTENCED TO DEATH
The decision caps a trial in which the 22-year-old white supremacist did not show any remorse for fatally shooting nine black church members at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.
---
Trump pushes GOP leaders for fast action on health care
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump pushed Congress on Tuesday to act swiftly to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and follow up with a replacement. Speaker Paul Ryan, after talking with Trump, announced that the House would aim to take both steps "concurrently."
The push for speed and coordination came as growing numbers of Republicans expressed concerns about GOP leadership's plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement in hand, potentially leaving the 20 million people who gained coverage under the law in limbo.
"We have to get to business. Obamacare has been a catastrophic event," Trump said in an interview with The New York Times.
"Long to me would be weeks," he added of the gap between repealing and replacing the law. "It won't be repeal and then two years later go in with another plan."
Yet that's exactly the scenario that had been envisioned by GOP leaders who've described a transition period of months or years between repealing the enormously complex law and replacing it with something else.
---
Lawsuits over Trump business threaten to tie up presidency
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a businessman, Donald Trump has kept the courts busy. That's hardly likely to change when he enters the Oval Office, creating an unusual and potentially serious problem for a sitting president.
Only a handful of presidents have undergone legal depositions during their terms, and even fewer have become embroiled in private lawsuits. Trump is poised to join that small club.
Just last week, the president-elect sat for a deposition in a lawsuit involving his Washington hotel , and he is still tied up in legal disputes that are to proceed after Inauguration Day. Trump is also under investigation by the New York attorney general over whether he used his charity for personal benefit.
Those are only some of the pending matters.
While Trump has said he will turn over management of his company to his adult sons, he has left open the possibility he will keep not only an ownership interest but the legal liability that accompanies it. He is expected to give more details about stepping away at a news conference on Wednesday.
---
Weakened by drought, trees are falling in rainy California
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Drenching winter rains combined with the punishing effects of six years of drought are causing trees to topple across California, in some cases with deadly results. At least two people have been killed in the past month.
Seemingly sturdy oaks, palm trees in Southern California and giant sequoias farther north have been collapsing. Experts say that in some instances, the dry spell had weakened or killed the roots or trunks, and the soggy soil and wind caused the trees to tip over.
One woman who struck and killed by a tree while walking on a Northern California golf course Saturday. A woman posing for photographs as part of a wedding party was killed and five others were injured by a falling eucalyptus tree in Southern California last month.
A towering conifer in front of Joe Lauri's home in Fresno came crashing down during the weekend storm, giving in to shallow roots and the weight of rain-soaked pine needles. Lauri said he was relieved the damage wasn't worse.
"What can you do?" he said. "It could have landed on the house."
---
Obama, in final speech, to declare faith in power of change
CHICAGO (AP) — In his parting message to the nation, President Barack Obama is declaring his continued faith in the ability of all Americans to bring about powerful national change, despite the trials of the last eight years that so often stood between him and his goals.
Obama, standing before thousands in his hometown, Chicago, planned to reflect on his origins as a community organizer who witnessed "the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle and loss." He argues change is only possible "when ordinary people get involved" and join forces to demand progress.
"After eight years as your president, I still believe that," Obama says in excerpts of his speech released in advance by the White House. "And it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea — our bold experiment in self-government."
Now an elder statesman, Obama returned to the city that launched his unlikely political career to bring his eight years as president to a close. His speech at Chicago's McCormick Place will be his last chance to try to define what his presidency meant for America.
It's a fitting bookend to what he started in Chicago. It was here in 2008 that the nation's first black president declared victory, and where over the years he tried to cultivate his brand of optimism in American politics.
---
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 church members
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An unrepentant Dylann Roof was sentenced to death Tuesday for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime.
A jury deliberated for about three hours before returning with the decision, capping a trial in which the 22-year-old avowed white supremacist did not fight for his life or show any remorse. He served as his own attorney during sentencing and never asked for forgiveness or mercy or explained the massacre.
Hours earlier, Roof threw away one last chance to plead for his life, telling jurors, "I still feel like I had to do it."
The slain included the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the church pastor and a state senator, as well as other pillars of the community: a high school track coach, the church sexton, a librarian and an aspiring poet. They all shared deep devotion to the church, known as Mother Emanuel, and passed that faith along to their families, many of whom offered Roof forgiveness when he appeared in court just days after the attack.
As Roof spoke Tuesday for about five minutes, every juror looked directly at him. A few nodded as he reminded them that they said during jury selection they could fairly weigh the factors of his case. Only one of them, he noted, had to disagree to spare him from a lethal injection.
---
Dangerous blizzard, flooding as new storm hits California
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — About 2,000 people in a rural California community near Sacramento were asked to leave their homes Tuesday as a river swollen by days of heavy rain threatened to flood, while north of San Francisco thousands more were urged to seek higher ground.
Emergency crews and officials worked through Tuesday to try to bolster the levee in Sacramento County along the Cosumnes River, before deciding to ask 2,000 residents of Wilton to voluntarily evacuate before dark.
Sacramento County emergency services official Mary Jo Flynn said water was expected to spill over the levee before midnight, flooding low-lying roads and buildings with up to 1 foot of water.
An evacuation center will be opened Tuesday evening in neighboring Elk Grove but some residents said they plan to stay put.
"We have no concerns," Lill Nichols, who with her husband runs a horse farm near the river, told the Sacramento Bee. "We have animals and can't evacuate anyway."
---
At Russia hearing, FBI mum about possible Trump probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday refused to say whether his bureau was investigating any possible ties between Russia and the Donald Trump's presidential campaign, citing policy not to comment on what the FBI might or might not be doing.
Comey testified at the Senate's second hearing in a week addressing allegations of Russian election hacking. In late October he angered Democrats when he announced 11 days before the election that the FBI was looking at more emails as part of its investigation of Hillary Clinton.
"I would never comment on investigations — whether we have one or not — in an open forum like this so I can't answer one way or another," Comey told the Senate's intelligence committee during his first public appearance before Congress since the unusual disclosure about Clinton.
"The irony of your making that statement, I cannot avoid," said Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent.
Insisted Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., "The American people have the right to know this."
Comments