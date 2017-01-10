Forceful and tearful, Obama says goodbye in emotional speech

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats